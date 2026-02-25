No Immediate Implementation Of TET In J & K: Education Minister

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir will be the last region in the country to enforce the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) guidelines, Education Minister Sakina Itoo said on Wednesday, a day after the School Education Department (SED) issued the formal order.

Speaking to reporters, Itoo said,“We are not implementing the TET orders immediately. J&K will be the last region in the country to conduct TET examinations.”

She said many teachers have dedicated decades of service to educating students and their concerns will be taken into consideration.

Earlier, the School Education Department had designated the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education as the nodal agency to conduct the TET examination. (KNO)

