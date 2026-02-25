No Immediate Implementation Of TET In J & K: Education Minister
Speaking to reporters, Itoo said,“We are not implementing the TET orders immediately. J&K will be the last region in the country to conduct TET examinations.”Read Also Clear TET In 2 Yrs Or Quit Service: J&K Teachers Told About 13,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in J&K: Education Minister
She said many teachers have dedicated decades of service to educating students and their concerns will be taken into consideration.
Earlier, the School Education Department had designated the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education as the nodal agency to conduct the TET examination. (KNO)
