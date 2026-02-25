Blue Owl Co-CEO Admits Fallout From Halting Redemptions Is Causing Headaches: Report

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Co-CEO Doug Ostrover reportedly admitted that the fallout from halting redemptions in one of the company's funds is causing headaches.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter, Ostrover and Co-President Craig Packer made the acknowledgement during a call on Monday that included thousands of financial advisors who distribute the company's funds.

Ostrover and Packer also walked these financial advisors through an explanation of the firm's decision to permanently halt the redemptions at one of its funds.

Blue Owl shares were up more than 1% in Wednesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

