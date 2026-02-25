São Paulo Daily Brief For Wednesday, February 25, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to yourfor Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Avenida Paulista cultural corridor is in full swing today: Japan House continues its compelling exhibition on Japanese forest carpentry masters, Itaú Cultural offers the interactive Game+ show alongside Grande Othelo's 71st Ocupação (both closing March 8), and the Instituto Tomie Ohtake hosts its France-Brasil river dialogue - all free. MASP is open today (10h–18h, R$85), with current exhibitions including André Taniki Yanomami and Abel Rodríguez alongside the permanent collection. The museum's 2026 Histórias Latino-Americanas cycle launches with Sandra Gamarra Heshiki on March 6. The CCBB in Centro is open today with the landmark Joaquín Torres García retrospective - 500 works including the iconic América Invertida (free, through March 9). The Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz has its funk exhibition open (9h–16h30, R$24). On the markets, the Ibovespa closed at 191,490 yesterday - its first close above 191k and 13th record of 2026 - while the dollar fell to R$5.1556. Trump's 10% global tariff under Section 122 took effect at midnight in Washington, well below the 15% he had threatened. Brasileirão Round 4 kicks off tonight, and the Paulistão semifinals are set for this weekend. Thiscovers weather, events, transport, food, and practical tips for your day.

01Weather & Air QualityWhat to wear Temperature 20°–26°C Cloudy, mild Rain Chance 55% Afternoon showers UV Index Moderate Sunscreen advisable Wed 25 26°C 55% rain - Showers PM Thu 26 23°C 65% rain - Wet Fri 27 23°C 50% rain - Unsettled Sat 28 22°C 35% rain - DrierA wet midweek in São Paulo - 26°C today with 55% rain chance, dropping to 23°C Thursday and Friday with persistent showers. Saturday brings a slight reprieve at 22°C and 35% rain. Carry an umbrella all week. If you are heading to Av. Paulista museums, the covered walkways between MASP, Japan House and Itaú Cultural offer shelter. Light layers and rain gear are the wardrobe call. 02Day at a GlanceQuick scan -JAPAN HOUSE OPEN - Mestres da Carpintaria: forest skills and Sa-an tea house replica. Free, Av. Paulista 52 -ITAÚ CULTURAL - Game+ Arte (51 games, 25 consoles) and Grande Othelo Ocupação. Both close March 8. Free -TOMIE OHTAKE - Charente/Tietê river dialogue, 12 artists, France-Brasil 2025 programme. Closes March 8. Free -MASP OPEN - Collection + current shows, 10h–18h, R$85 (free Fri 18h–21h). Programme transition: Gamarra Heshiki retrospective opens March 6 -CCBB SP OPEN - Torres García 150 anos (500 works). Rua Álvares Penteado 112, 9h–20h, free -26°C, 55% RAIN - Afternoon showers likely. Umbrella essential. Week gets wetter through Friday

Wednesday is a strong day for the Av. Paulista cultural corridor. Japan House offers one of the most distinctive exhibitions in the city right now - Mestres da Carpintaria immerses you in Japanese forest craftsmanship, including a replica of the Sa-an tea house, running through April 5. Down the road, Itaú Cultural pairs two free shows: Game+ Arte lets you play across 51 games and 25 consoles, while the 71st Ocupação honours Grande Othelo - both close March 8, so time is running short. The Instituto Tomie Ohtake in Pinheiros closes its France-Brasil river exhibition the same week. MASP is open with its collection display, though the big 2026 programme starts March 6 with Sandra Gamarra Heshiki's retrospective. The CCBB in Centro is open today with the major Torres García retrospective - 500 works exploring the Uruguayan master's universalismo construtivo, including the iconic América Invertida (through March 9, free). The Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz has its expanded funk exhibition. Friday brings the opening of Frestas Trienal de Artes at Sesc Sorocaba with 80+ artists.

03Culture & EventsWhat to see & do Museums & Exhibitions MASP Av. Paulista 1578 - Tue 10h–20h (free), Wed–Thu&Sat–Sun 10h–18h, Fri 10h–21h (free from 18h) - R$85

MASP is open today with current exhibitions including André Taniki Yanomami: ser imagem, Abel Rodríguez's A árvore da vida e da abundância, and Minerva Cuevas: ecologia social, alongside the iconic cavaletes de cristal permanent collection. The 2026 cycle - Histórias Latino-Americanas - launches March 6 with Sandra Gamarra Heshiki's first retrospective. Wednesday closing time is 18h (entry until 17h). Free admission returns Friday evening (18h–21h). Metro: Trianon-Masp (Line 2-Green).

Japan House São Paulo Av. Paulista 52 - Tue–Fri 10h–18h, Sat–Sun 10h–19h - Free

Imbuídos das Forças das Florestas do Japão - Mestres da Carpintaria: Habilidade e Espírito (through April 5). Curated by Marcelo Nishiyama, the exhibition explores centuries of Japanese woodworking tradition, including a full-scale replica of the Sa-an tea house. One of the most distinctive cultural experiences on Av. Paulista right now. Free entry.

Itaú Cultural Av. Paulista 149 - Tue–Sat 11h–20h, Sun 11h–19h - Free

Two compelling free shows. Game+ Arte, Cultura e Comunidade brings 51 games across 25 consoles in an interactive exploration of gaming as cultural expression. The 71st Ocupação: Grande Othelo honours one of Brazil's greatest actors. Both close March 8 - visit this week while you can.

Instituto Tomie Ohtake Rua Coropé 88, Pinheiros - Tue–Sun 11h–18h - Free

The Charente/Tietê river dialogue exhibition features 12 artists exploring the connections between a French river and São Paulo's defining waterway, part of the France-Brasil 2025 cultural programme. Closes March 8. Free admission.

Also Open Today Museu da Língua Portuguesa Praça da Língua, Luz - Tue–Sun 9h–16h30 - R$24

The expanded funk exhibition, drawing on archives from MAR Rio with São Paulo-specific additions, continues to draw crowds. The museum itself, housed in the restored Estação da Luz, is worth the visit for the architecture alone. Metro: Luz (Line 1-Blue / Line 4-Yellow).

CCBB São Paulo - Open Today Rua Álvares Penteado 112, Centro - Wed–Mon 9h–20h - Free

Currently showing Joaquín Torres García - 150 anos, the most comprehensive exhibition of the Uruguayan master ever staged in Brazil. Some 500 items including paintings, manuscripts, wooden toys and the iconic América Invertida drawing. Curated by Saulo di Tarso in collaboration with Museo Torres García. Through March 9. Always free. Metro: São Bento (Line 1-Blue).

04Getting AroundHow to move Metrô & CPTM → Metrô: 4h40–midnight (Mon–Sat), 4h40–23h (Sun). All lines running normally → CPTM: 4h–midnight. Standard weekday timetable across all lines → Key stations: Trianon-Masp (Line 2-Green) for MASP, Japan House, Itaú Cultural. São Bento (Line 1-Blue) for CCBB. Luz (Lines 1/4) for Museu da Língua Portuguesa Rodízio & Roads →Restricted 7h–10h and 17h–20h in the centro expandido. Wednesday = 5/6 → Rain expected from mid-afternoon - allow extra commute time on the Marginais, particularly Tietê eastbound and Pinheiros southbound → Bus lines at full weekday frequency. SPTrans operating normal schedules 05Food & DrinkWhere to eat Near the Museums → After Av. Paulista museums, walk to Rua Oscar Freire or Rua Augusta for diverse lunch options. The Japan House ground-floor café serves matcha and Japanese-inspired light bites → Near the Museu da Língua Portuguesa in Luz, Mercado Municipal is a 15-minute walk - the mortadella sandwiches and pastéis de bacalhau are São Paulo traditions Midweek Picks → Restaurants fully operational across all zones. Vila Madalena and Pinheiros restaurant strips are strong midweek options with shorter waits than weekends → Bakeries and padarias open standard hours. Supermarkets fully stocked after the post-Carnaval resupply 06Practical InfoNeed to know Wednesday Operations → Government offices at full capacity. All municipal and state services at standard hours → Banks open 10h–16h. B3 in full session - third day of post-Carnaval trading → Boletos that matured during the Carnaval break (Feb 13–18) can still be paid without late fees - final days of the grace window Expat Essentials → International schools (Graded, St. Paul's, Chapel) operating normal schedules → Exchange tip: USD/BRL closed at R$5.1556 yesterday - lowest since May 2024. Casas de câmbio in Paulista and Jardins open normal hours → Dengue season: standing water after rain is the main breeding risk. Use repellent at dusk. UPAs and hospitals operating normally 07Community & LifestyleLocal life Post-Carnaval Routine → The city is fully back in working rhythm. Bloco infrastructure removal across Centro and Vila Madalena is largely complete. The Sambódromo do Anhembi has wound down its Carnaval operations → Pharmacies: all major chains (Drogasil, Raia, Droga Raia) open normal hours across the city Expat Calendar → Consulates at full capacity. US, UK, and German consulates operating normal appointment schedules - post-Carnaval backlog may mean longer waits → Coming up: Frestas Trienal de Artes opens Friday at Sesc Sorocaba (80+ artists) - worth the day trip if you are looking for a cultural excursion outside the city → Weekend weather improves Saturday (22°C, 35% rain) - best day for outdoor plans this week 08SportsGame day Paulistão - Semifinal Weekend

The Paulistão has reached the semifinal stage. All four remaining clubs were confirmed after last weekend's quarterfinals: Novorizontino eliminated Santos 2-1, Palmeiras thrashed Capivariano 4-0, São Paulo beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1, and Corinthians survived a penalty shootout (8-7) against Portuguesa after a 1-1 draw. Both semis are single-leg matches - a draw goes to penalties.

- Sat 28 Feb, 20h30, Estádio Jorge Ismael de Biasi, Novo Horizonte. TV: Record, TNT, HBO Max, CazéTV. Novorizontino have home advantage as the best campaign overall. Corinthians are the defending Paulistão champions →- Sun 1 Mar, 20h30, Arena Barueri. Palmeiras have home advantage with the second-best campaign. In the group stage, Palmeiras won 3-1 at the same venue. Jhon Arias made his debut in the quarterfinal, winning a penalty in 12 minutes off the bench Brasileirão Série A - Round 4 Tonight

Six matches tonight as the national league continues its early-season schedule. Three matches were postponed due to fixture congestion.

→ 19h00 - RB Bragantino v Athletico-PR → 19h00 - Remo v Internacional → 19h30 - Coritiba v São Paulo → 20h00 - Cruzeiro v Corinthians → 21h30 - Palmeiras v Fluminense → 21h30 - Grêmio v Atlético-MG

SP interest: Palmeiras host Fluminense at 21h30 - first home match of the Brasileirão campaign. Jhon Arias faces his former club. São Paulo travel to Coritiba at 19h30. Corinthians visit Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte at 20h00. All three SP clubs in action tonight across different cities.

09Business & MarketsMarket watch Ibovespa 191,490 +1.40% - 13th record 2026 USD/BRL R$5.1556 -0.27% - Lowest since May 2024 Selic 15.00% Next Copom: March 18–19

The Ibovespa closed at 191,490.40 on Tuesday - its first close above 191,000 and the 13th record of 2026. The intraday high reached 191,780.77. Volume was R$32.98 billion. The index has surged since the post-Carnaval return, buoyed by foreign inflows that have reached R$35.6 billion year-to-date through February 20.

The dollar fell to R$5.1556 - its lowest since May 28, 2024 - down 6.07% year-to-date. The real's strength reflects both the foreign equity inflows and the carry trade attractiveness at 15% Selic.

Trump tariff update: The 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 took effect at midnight Tuesday in Washington, well below the 15% President Trump had threatened Saturday. The section has a 150-day limit. Bloomberg Economics estimates the effective US tariff rate dropped from 13.6% under the previous IEEPA regime to 10.2%. Embraer's aerospace products are exempt. Market reaction was positive - the lower-than-expected rate eased fears of aggressive Brazilian targeting.

Tuesday's Movers →IRB +7.26%, Natura +6.40%, Vamos +6.40% →Minerva -4.43%, Gerdau Metalúrgica -2.46% Macro Reference → Selic at 15.00%. Next Copom decision: March 18–19. Focus consensus expects a further 100bp hike → Foreign equity inflows: R$35.6bn YTD through Feb 20 - strongest start since 2022 10Plan AheadComing up This Week →CCBB SP launches Ocupação Maranhense - 20 Years of Pequena Companhia de Teatro. Four plays, workshop and exhibition through April 20. Free →Frestas Trienal de Artes opens at Sesc Sorocaba - 80+ artists and community initiatives from Brazil and abroad. Worth a day trip →Paulistão semi: Novorizontino v Corinthians, 20h30, Novo Horizonte. Drier weather (22°C, 35% rain) - best weekend day for outdoor plans →Paulistão semi: Palmeiras v São Paulo (Choque-Rei), 20h30, Arena Barueri On Your Radar →MASP opens Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: Réplica - first retrospective of the Peruvian artist, launching the 2026 Histórias Latino-Americanas programme →Last day for Game+ Arte and Grande Othelo Ocupação at Itaú Cultural, and the Charente/Tietê exhibition at Tomie Ohtake →Last day for Torres García at CCBB SP - closing weekend will be crowded →Copom meeting - market expects 100bp Selic hike to 16.00% Cultural Closing Window

Multiple major exhibitions close between March 8–9: Game+ and Grande Othelo at Itaú Cultural, the France-Brasil show at Tomie Ohtake, and Torres García at CCBB SP. Plan your visits now - the final weekend will draw large crowds across all venues.

