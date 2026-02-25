BCD Global Acquires Second Dubai South Project After Successful First Launch, Targets AED 300 Mn H1 Revenue

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) International developer BCD Global has acquired a second development site in Dubai South after its inaugural Dubai project was fully committed shortly after launch as the 70-year-old real estate group targets AED 300 million ($81.7 million) in UAE revenue in the first half of 2026.

The second acquisition follows the company's entry into the Dubai market last month with a freehold residential project in Warsan, which broke ground amid strong investor participation and saw all units committed within weeks, according to the developer.

Chairman Dr. Angad Singh Bedi said the rapid take-up of the first project reinforced investor appetite for“disciplined, governance-led development platforms” in the emirate.“The acquisition of a second site in Dubai South reflects our conviction in the long-term fundamentals of this market. We are not entering Dubai opportunistically; we are building a scalable development platform designed for sustained capital deployment and disciplined growth,” said Bedi, whose company has delivered over 155 million square feet of real estate across more than 300 residential, mixed-use and large-scale developments in seven countries over seven decades.

Chief Executive Amit Puri said the group is positioning itself for sustained expansion rather than a single-project entry.“The pace of commitments reflects confidence in long-term fundamentals. Dubai remains one of the most structurally resilient global property markets, supported by population growth, capital inflows and regulatory stability,” he said.“The response to our first project gave us the confirmation of acceleration. Dubai South represents the next phase of the city's urban expansion, and we see clear alignment between infrastructure growth, demographic momentum and long-term housing demand.”

Dubai's property market recorded AED 917 billion in total real estate transactions in 2025, up around 20% year-on-year, according to Dubai Land Department data. Average residential prices have reached approximately AED 1,597 per square foot, while rental yields across mainstream submarkets continue to range between 6% and 8%, among the highest in major global cities.

The newly acquired Dubai South site forms part of BCD Global's planned expansion pipeline in the UAE, with another ground break scheduled next month and construction expected to commence in the coming months. The developer said it is building a diversified mid-market residential portfolio aimed at end-users and long-term investors rather than short-term speculative buyers.

Industry analysts forecast continued residential demand in the UAE, with nearly 300,000 new homes projected to be delivered by 2028 amid steady population growth and investor migration. Developers entering the market are increasingly focusing on infrastructure integration, efficient design and long-term asset performance.

From its Dubai base, BCD Global plans to expand across the Gulf, identifying Saudi Arabia as a key growth market. The company said its UAE pipeline is structured to deliver approximately AED 300 million in revenue during the first half of 2026, marking its first major earnings contribution from the region.