MK Stalin Intensifies Criticism Of NDA Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intensified his criticism of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, stating that increased visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state would only widen the alliance's margin of defeat in the upcoming Assembly election.

Speaking at a government event in Nagercoil, where welfare assistance was distributed, Stalin noted that the Prime Minister has already increased his visits to Tamil Nadu ahead of the elections.

“As it is election time, the Prime Minister will be visiting Tamil Nadu more often. The more frequently he comes here, the bigger the NDA's margin of defeat,” he said, adding that even PM Modi's allies are concerned about the political impact of these visits.

The Chief Minister accused the Union government of neglecting Tamil Nadu. He cited the recent approval of a Metro Rail project for Gujarat and alleged that no comparable project has been approved for Tamil Nadu.

“Even with elections approaching, nothing was allocated to Tamil Nadu in the Budget,” he said, asserting that people would remember what he described as the Centre's“step-motherly treatment.”

Positioning the upcoming election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the NDA, Stalin stated that the State must continue to be governed“from Fort St. George and not from Delhi.”

He said the polls would determine whether Tamil Nadu retains its autonomy in governance. He also raised the ongoing issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Questioning the BJP's record, he asked what actions the party has taken over the past 12 years to address this issue.

“Who controls the External Affairs Ministry and the Navy?” he asked, holding the Centre accountable.

Criticising the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Stalin described it as a weak partnership. He contrasted this with what he called the achievements of the“Dravidian Model” government, citing an 11.19 per cent growth rate.

He stated that the DMK would return to power with“Dravidian Model 2.0” and exceed its current performance. Several ministers, legislators, and local leaders attended the event.