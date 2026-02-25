Security Beefed Up In Nepal Following Inputs Of Attempts At Poll Disruptions: Media Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Even as Nepal prepares for March 5 elections, security agencies have warned of several challenges, including political clashes, communal disturbances, jail escapees during last year's Gen Z protests, among others, according to reports from Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Some communist factions and groups advocating for restoration of monarchy are opposing the election, leading to security agencies keeping them under close surveillance, reported Kathmandu Post.

“Security agencies have identified a dozen security challenges, including clashes between supporters of various political parties, communal disturbances, religious tension, activities of the monarchist factions, prisoners who escaped from jails during the Gen Z protests in September, and activities of various political parties that have boycotted the election, among others,” said the report.

In a separate report published on Wednesday, the newspaper pointed out doubts emerging on“whether the snap poll will take place as scheduled”.

It added that controversial monarchist Durga Prasain and his supporters have been expressing opposition to holding the election.

Reporting on the security setup being tightened, the newspaper recalled former king Gyanendra, in a video message released on February 18, having stated that holding polls under current circumstances would not provide a solution for the country.

His remarks, said the report, added to the growing uncertainty over whether the election could be held as scheduled.

Incidentally, thousands of supporters had gathered at the Kathmandu airport on February 13 to welcome the former king when he returned from a trip to eastern Nepal.

Chanting“Bring back the king. We love our king more than our own selves. Restore constitutional monarchy”, the crowd lined the route to Gyanendra's residence.

The show of support at the airport, ahead of the crucial March poll, had police officers in riot gear struggling to control the supporters.

Earlier in 2006, massive street protests forced Gyanendra to give up rule, and two years later Nepal's Parliament voted to abolish monarchy as the former king left the Royal Palace to live the life of a commoner.

However, even as doubts about the snap poll grow on social media, the Kathmandu Post report contended that both the government and political parties participating in the process have affirmed that the election will be held on the stipulated date.

“We have more or less zeroed in on the elements that can pose security challenges, but those who spread rumours on social media, whether inside or outside the country, remain the major source of challenge that needs to be tamed,” a senior unnamed security official told the newspaper.

The report added that with election to the House of Representatives approaching,“the government has started expediting security updates at highest levels on a daily basis”.

On Tuesday, interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal convened back-to-back security briefings and reviewed the security situation, focussing on the election, it added.

The Prime Minister was also briefed by chiefs of all security agencies regarding election preparations and the overall security situation, said a notice issued by Karki's private secretariat, according to the report.

Parliamentary election was scheduled under an interim government, which was constituted after the resignation of then Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, facing widespread Gen Z anti-corruption protests in September last year.