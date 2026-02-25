DIFC Report: High-Net-Worth-Individuals With USD 87Trn In Wealth Are Reshaping Global Investment Priorities

Dubai, UAE:February 2026 – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today launched the first report in its 2026 Future of Finance series. Titled Global Wealth Outlook: Rethinking growth in a changing world, the report examines how global wealth is being reshaped by volatility, demographic change and shifting capital flows. The world's high-net-worth individual (HNWI) population of nearly 23mn individuals who collectively hold close to USD 87trn in wealth reinforces the scale and influence of this cohort on global capital markets. Against this backdrop, the report underscores Dubai's emergence as a destination of choice for HNWIs, family offices and global private capital as investors actively seek portfolios and markets that can deliver diversification, flexibility and resilience. Global realignment of wealth strategies The report highlights a structural realignment in global wealth management. In an environment marked by persistent market volatility, geoeconomic uncertainty and increasingly uneven investment outcomes, wealthy individuals and families are rethinking both how and where capital is deployed. Geography is increasingly treated as a portfolio consideration alongside asset allocation, as jurisdictional risk becomes a defining factor in long-term wealth preservation. A central force behind this shift is the USD 124trn intergenerational wealth transfer expected to take place by 2048. As younger heirs assume greater influence, investment strategies are evolving towards private markets, artificial intelligence, sustainability and impact, alongside traditional return objectives. Next-generation wealth holders now pursue multi-dimensional prosperity – financial gains alongside resilience against drawdowns and inflation, portfolio flexibility for unexpected events, family unity across generations, tangible environmental and societal impact, and a solid family reputation. The report mentions that women, who now represent over a tenth of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), are poised to capture 95 per cent of USD 54trn in inter-spousal transfers. Female heirs typically prioritise investments that reflect their ethics and social impact interests, such as sustainable, philanthropic or innovative projects. HNWIs are also increasingly drawn to AI's potential to deliver tangible societal progress, particularly in healthcare, education and resource use. Following AI, renewable energy is poised for the fastest growth trajectory in the coming years with sustainable investments featuring more prominently in UHNWI portfolios, according to the report. The ultra-wealthy are moving beyond the rhetoric on sustainability and backing their convictions with significant financial investments. Wealth advisers are now expected to go beyond understanding valuations and portfolio construction. They must master private deal structures, identify credible venture and growth-stage partners and integrate data-driven analytics and insights into their own advisory practices. The report also finds that despite technological advancements, wealth management remains a people-centric business. Advisers must build trust, navigate complex family dynamics and understand the unique goals and values of each family. His Excellency, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said:“The global wealth landscape is undergoing a structural shift. In an environment of volatility, regulatory divergence and generational change families are thinking about risk, resilience and long-term growth. Increasingly, geographical allocation is becoming as important as how wealth is invested. Dubai, and in particular DIFC, has anticipated this shift and offers a stable and globally connected environment with regulatory clarity in which families and private investors can make long-term decisions with confidence.” Dubai's private and family wealth advantage The outlook underscores Dubai's position as a leading global hub for private and family wealth by combining the institutional depth of established financial centres with the agility, stability and tax efficiency sought by globally mobile investors. Henley & Partners estimates that the UAE attracted approximately 9,800 new millionaires in 2025 – most of those in Dubai – representing the highest net inflow globally amidst shifting tax and policy environments in traditional financial centres. With more than 1,289 family-related entities, representing the largest family wealth ecosystem in the UAE, DIFC underpins Dubai's rise as a magnet for private wealth. Supported by a comprehensive ecosystem spanning private banking, wealth and asset management, legal and advisory services, this growth is in direct alignment with the UAE's designation of 2026 as the Year of Family, reflecting the increasingly pivotal role families play in global wealth stewardship. The report also highlights the rapid professionalisation of family offices and wealth managers, as clients demand deeper private market access, AI-enabled analytics and more sophisticated governance and advisory capabilities. DIFC is continuing to expand its wealth infrastructure to meet these needs, most notably through the DIFC Family Wealth Centre, a world-first initiative dedicated to supporting multi-generational families. The Centre serves as a hub for thought leadership, peer networking and next-generation engagement, reinforcing DIFC's role as more than a financial centre, but a long-term partner to families. The Global Wealth Outlook: Rethinking growth in a changing world report underscores how Dubai is not only responding to shifts in global wealth, but actively shaping the environment in which private and family capital can thrive. About Dubai International Financial Centre: Next-generation wealth holders now pursue multi-dimensional gains including financial gains, resilience against volatility, portfolio flexibility, environment and social impact, and solid family reputation . As younger heirs assume greater influence, investment strategies are evolving towards private markets, artificial intelligence, sustainability and impact, alongside traditional return objectives . Wealth advisers must blend financial expertise, tech fluency and strong relationships to help families manage and adapt their wealth across generations . Report underscores how Dubai is not only responding to shifts in global wealth, but actively shaping the environment in which private and family capital can thrive Dubai, UAE: 24 February 2026 – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today launched the first report in its 2026 Future of Finance series. Titled Global Wealth Outlook: Rethinking growth in a changing world, the report examines how global wealth is being reshaped by volatility, demographic change and shifting capital flows. The world's high-net-worth individual (HNWI) population of nearly 23mn individuals who collectively hold close to USD 87trn in wealth reinforces the scale and influence of this cohort on global capital markets. Against this backdrop, the report underscores Dubai's emergence as a destination of choice for HNWIs, family offices and global private capital as investors actively seek portfolios and markets that can deliver diversification, flexibility and resilience. Global realignment of wealth strategies The report highlights a structural realignment in global wealth management. In an environment marked by persistent market volatility, geoeconomic uncertainty and increasingly uneven investment outcomes, wealthy individuals and families are rethinking both how and where capital is deployed. Geography is increasingly treated as a portfolio consideration alongside asset allocation, as jurisdictional risk becomes a defining factor in long-term wealth preservation. A central force behind this shift is the USD 124trn intergenerational wealth transfer expected to take place by 2048. As younger heirs assume greater influence, investment strategies are evolving towards private markets, artificial intelligence, sustainability and impact, alongside traditional return objectives. Next-generation wealth holders now pursue multi-dimensional prosperity – financial gains alongside resilience against drawdowns and inflation, portfolio flexibility for unexpected events, family unity across generations, tangible environmental and societal impact, and a solid family reputation. The report mentions that women, who now represent over a tenth of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), are poised to capture 95 per cent of USD 54trn in inter-spousal transfers. Female heirs typically prioritise investments that reflect their ethics and social impact interests, such as sustainable, philanthropic or innovative projects. HNWIs are also increasingly drawn to AI's potential to deliver tangible societal progress, particularly in healthcare, education and resource use. Following AI, renewable energy is poised for the fastest growth trajectory in the coming years with sustainable investments featuring more prominently in UHNWI portfolios, according to the report. The ultra-wealthy are moving beyond the rhetoric on sustainability and backing their convictions with significant financial investments. Wealth advisers are now expected to go beyond understanding valuations and portfolio construction. They must master private deal structures, identify credible venture and growth-stage partners and integrate data-driven analytics and insights into their own advisory practices. The report also finds that despite technological advancements, wealth management remains a people-centric business. Advisers must build trust, navigate complex family dynamics and understand the unique goals and values of each family. His Excellency, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said:“The global wealth landscape is undergoing a structural shift. In an environment of volatility, regulatory divergence and generational change families are thinking about risk, resilience and long-term growth. Increasingly, geographical allocation is becoming as important as how wealth is invested. Dubai, and in particular DIFC, has anticipated this shift and offers a stable and globally connected environment with regulatory clarity in which families and private investors can make long-term decisions with confidence.” Dubai's private and family wealth advantage The outlook underscores Dubai's position as a leading global hub for private and family wealth by combining the institutional depth of established financial centres with the agility, stability and tax efficiency sought by globally mobile investors. Henley & Partners estimates that the UAE attracted approximately 9,800 new millionaires in 2025 – most of those in Dubai – representing the highest net inflow globally amidst shifting tax and policy environments in traditional financial centres. With more than 1,289 family-related entities, representing the largest family wealth ecosystem in the UAE, DIFC underpins Dubai's rise as a magnet for private wealth. Supported by a comprehensive ecosystem spanning private banking, wealth and asset management, legal and advisory services, this growth is in direct alignment with the UAE's designation of 2026 as the Year of Family, reflecting the increasingly pivotal role families play in global wealth stewardship. The report also highlights the rapid professionalisation of family offices and wealth managers, as clients demand deeper private market access, AI-enabled analytics and more sophisticated governance and advisory capabilities. DIFC is continuing to expand its wealth infrastructure to meet these needs, most notably through the DIFC Family Wealth Centre, a world-first initiative dedicated to supporting multi-generational families. The Centre serves as a hub for thought leadership, peer networking and next-generation engagement, reinforcing DIFC's role as more than a financial centre, but a long-term partner to families. The Global Wealth Outlook: Rethinking growth in a changing world report underscores how Dubai is not only responding to shifts in global wealth, but actively shaping the environment in which private and family capital can thrive. To learn more, please visit the following link. About Dubai International Financial Centre Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world. Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players. Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion. Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance. Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world. Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players. Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion. Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.