SIP Health & Wealth Summit, 24 March 2026, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Monaco - Early Bird Rate Ends Soon

Under the theme"Empowering Global Families to Live Well and Longer" we will explore a new reality in which living to 100 and beyond is no longer a distant aspiration, but an emerging possibility. As advances in longevity science promise to extend healthy lifespan, the question is no longer if we will live longer, but how we prepare for it. In this evolving landscape, aligning health and wealth planning has never been more critical, calling for fresh strategies how global families prepare for the future.

Speaking to iPMI Global, Kevin Bürchler, CEO, SIP Medical Family Office said,“Reaching 100 years of age is no longer a distant aspiration - it is becoming a realistic outcome for many. This is a remarkable achievement of medical progress. But longevity at this scale brings profound financial, healthcare, and societal implications that we must actively prepare for and talk about.”

iPMI Global CEO Christopher Knight comments, "At iPMI Global, we have seen a fundamental shift in the expectations of the modern global professional. As longevity treatments move from theory to reality, the 'expectation gap' between traditional insurance models and the needs of UHNW families is widening. The SIP Health & Wealth Summit is a critical platform for bridging this gap, bringing together the brightest minds in medicine and finance to ensure that living longer also means living better. We are proud to support an event that treats health as the ultimate asset in any generational legacy."

We are delighted to confirm the first speakers - distinguished leaders who will help shape the strategic dialogue at this year's event.

Dr. Todd McAllister, Co-Founder, Skai Health

Dr. Todd McAllister, Co-Founder, Skai Health is a pioneer in longevity medicine and co-founder of Skai Health. He previously helped build prevention-focused healthcare models at Fountain Life and Icaria, advancing precision diagnostics, regenerative science, and scalable, healthspan-driven care on a global level.

Dr. Sabine Donnai, Co-Founder, VIAVI

Dr. Sabine Donnai, Co-Founder, VIAVI is a London-based, internationally recognised leader in brain health and longevity. She developed innovative protocols focused on cognitive health, high-performance optimisation, and Alzheimer's prevention, delivering science-led strategies to improve long-term brain resilience.

Philip Nitschke, Founder & Director, Exit International

Philip Nitschke, Founder & Director, Exit International is an Australian physician and Founder of Exit International, advocating for rational adults to make their own end-of-life decisions. He is author of the Peaceful Pill Handbook and inventor of the Sarco device, first used in Switzerland in 2024.

Kevin Bürchler, CEO, SIP Medical Family Office

Kevin Bürchler, CEO, SIP Medical Family Office developed the health management philosophy at SIP following a personal incident of medical malpractice, combining his expertise from private medical insurance with a proactive approach to planning and safeguarding one's health for the long term.

Xavier de Sarrau, Managing Partner, Gordon S. Blair Law Offices

Xavier de Sarrau, Managing Partner, Gordon S. Blair Law Offices is an internationally recognised expert in Family Governance, specialising in succession and estate planning, asset protection and private client structures, advising families across Europe, the US and Asia with a focus on long-term continuity and intergenerational vision.

Dr. Damien Ng, Senior Thematic Research Analyst, Julius Baer

Dr. Damien Ng is a Senior Thematic Research Analyst at Julius Baer, specialising in demographics, longevity, and well-being. He holds a PhD from Durham University and brings global experience from roles at Goldman Sachs and Reuters. A published author and sought-after speaker, Ng frequently presents at Julius Baer, universities, and external events, sharing insights at the intersection of finance and healthcare.

Principal Partner: Gordon S. Blair Law Offices

Established in Monaco in 1920, Gordon S. Blair Law Offices is a leading independent law firm specialising in private client advisory, wealth structuring, estate planning and cross-border tax matters for international families.

Strategic Partner: Julius Baer

Julius Baer redefines wealth management, with a legacy spanning over 130 years, offering bespoke financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals internationally and advising on planning for extended lifespans.

Media Partner: iPMI Global

iPMI Global is the leading business intelligence provider for international private medical and expatriate healthcare insurance markets worldwide. Due to the nomadic nature of the international private medical insurance (iPMI) market, iPMI Global is an internet based business intelligence service for worldwide insurance and medical assistance professionals, who need to understand the impacts of insurance and healthcare policy, regulatory, and legislative developments.

