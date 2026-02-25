BL Verma: Congress Colluding With Foreign Powers To Harm India's Image

Verma Accuses Congress of Harming India

Union Minister BL Verma on Wednesday criticised the Congress leadership, claiming the opposition party has started colluding with foreign entities to damage the country's reputation following the recent protests at the India AI Impact Summit.

The minister also asserted that the Congress party has become renowned for such 'irresponsible statements' and has started to oppose India. Union Minister BL Verma said, "Congress leaders have now resorted to such low-level statements. The Leader of the Opposition has become renowned for such irresponsible statements. While opposing PM Modi, he has now started opposing India. He has started colluding with foreign powers to harm India."

BJP Defends AI Summit, Condemns Protests

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey defended the Prime Minister's leadership at the recently concluded AI Impact summit, saying it was "more successful than France" and attracted global tech giants like Google and industry leaders like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Dario Amodei.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey condemned the Congress party's disruption of the event, saying, "What did you do? Create an uproar?"

Parliamentary Committee Slams Disruption

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT also released a statement regarding the summit and the protest which took place at Bharat Mandapam. Dubey chairs the Standing Commitee on Communications and IT.

On Tuesday, he said, "When our meeting started today, a senior member of the BJP said that first, there should be a discussion on this... The resolution, which was passed, praised the PM and the 200 billion investment that Google has committed... We condemned the people who created the uproar at the summit," he said.

Condemning the Congress over its 'shirtless' protest during the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit 2026, Dubey said the success of a summit led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed it outperformed France in participation and outcomes. (ANI)

