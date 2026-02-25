Karnataka: Photographer Dies Of Heart Attack While Shooting Wedding In Gundlupet

A wedding celebration in Gundlupet town of Chamarajanagar district turned tragic on February 24 after a photographer collapsed and died while on duty. The incident occurred at a private wedding hall where a large number of guests had gathered to celebrate the occasion. What began as a day of joy and festivity ended in shock when the photographer reportedly suffered a massive heart attack in the middle of the ceremony.

The deceased has been identified as Parashivamurthy, a resident of Gundlupet.

Collapsed While Capturing Wedding Rituals

According to eyewitnesses, Parashivamurthy was actively photographing the wedding rituals with great enthusiasm. While moving around the stage to capture the ceremony, he suddenly complained of severe chest pain and collapsed in front of the guests.

Family members and attendees immediately rushed to his aid and attempted to provide first assistance before arranging to shift him to a nearby hospital.

Declared Dead On the Way To Hospital

As his condition appeared critical, he was rushed to a local hospital. However, doctors later confirmed that he had passed away on the way. Medical sources stated that the cause of death was a massive heart attack.

Celebration Turns Into Mourning

The sudden death of the photographer, who had been capturing happy moments just minutes earlier, cast a pall of gloom over the wedding hall. The atmosphere of celebration quickly turned sombre, leaving guests and family members in tears. The grief of Parashivamurthy's family is said to be profound.

Police Register Unnatural Death Case

The Gundlupet police have registered a case of unnatural death and visited the spot to conduct an inquiry. Further investigation is under way.

The incident has also raised concern amid reports of an increasing number of heart attack cases among young and middle-aged individuals in recent times.