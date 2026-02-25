MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Blackrock Silver Commences 17,000 Metre Two-Phased Expansion Drill Programs at Tonopah West Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (" Blackrock " or the " Company ") announces the mobilization of drill rigs for two major resource expansion drill campaigns at the Tonopah West project (" Tonopah West ") located along the Walker Lane Trend in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA.

Two-Phased Expansion Strategy

1. Eastern Expansion (9,100m (30,000 ft) / 20 Holes)

Following up on high-grade intercepts from late 2025, this drill program (the " Eastern Expansion Program ") targets shallow mineralization along the Pittsburg-Monarch fault.



The Company's 2025 eastern expansion drill program at Tonopah West encountered at least three northwest oriented structures which appear to be mineralized and offset the southern caldera margin to the northeast. The Company's drilling under the 2025 program returned thick vein intervals (see news release dated October 27, 2025 and December 2, 2025) of gold and silver along the parallel structures confirming the importance of the Pittsburg-Monarch fault and its footwall splays. The Eastern Expansion Program will follow up on the shallow, high-grade, and thick zones of silver and gold in each of the recognized structures identified in 2025. In this area, the Pittsburg-Monarch fault was considered an ore-controlling structure within the district with the thickest historically mined veins at Victor and Ohio abutting the main fault. The fault splays provide for additional upside of shallow and thick silver and gold similar to the historically reported Victor and Ohio veins.

2. Northwest (NW) Expansion (8,000m (26,250 ft) / 10 Holes)



This program (the " NW Expansion Program ") focuses on the Denver and Paymaster veins, which remain open along strike and down dip.

The NW Expansion Program will consist of 8,000 metres (26,250 ft) of reverse circulation (RC)/Core drilling targeting expansion opportunities along strike of the DPBS North zone to the east and northwest. The focus of the drilling will be directed at extensions of the Denver and Paymaster veins and targets. In addition, an 800 metres step-out hole is planned based on the recently completed seismic geophysical survey at the northwestern regions of Tonopah West. If successful, this drillhole will provide substantial and concrete evidence that the Tonopah West system remains open and is World-class in size and grade. These veins are open to the northwest and down dip as described in the 2022 drill program. Potential to expand is considered good based on open-ended gold and silver intercepts. The Company recently acquired 18 kilometres of seismic data collected along lines to understand the caldera margin (see news release dated October 23, 2025). The seismic profiles show significant structures in the northwestern region of the Tonopah West project area that are interpreted to be the outer margin of the Fraction caldera. Several drillholes will test this interpretation.

Capital Efficient Drilling

The Company will utilize a cost-effective RC/Core hybrid method to maximize drilling meterage while maintaining high-quality geological data.



Total Scope: 17,100 metres (56,250 ft) across 30 drill sites. The Method: RC "pre-collars" drill through non-mineralized cover rock, followed by "core tails" that penetrate the high-value vein zones.

Path to Development: Hydrology & Permitting



The Phase-2 hydrology program (see news release dated October 23, 2025) is nearly complete with the installation of five piezometers wells. The final drillhole is a water monitoring well.

The piezometer wells have been placed to assess water within the proposed decline and test mining area. The results will help drive permitting for the proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk-sample extraction which is on track for H2 2027.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and CEO, commented: "With our updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West on track for delivery by the end of March 2026, we are excited to get the drills back to continue to test the extents of silver and gold mineralization at our deposit with a fully-funded 17,000 metre, two-phased expansion program now officially underway. Guided by recent seismic data, an 800 metre step-out is the highlight of our NW Expansion Program, where the bulk of drilling is targeting extensions of the Denver and Paymaster vein sets. Our Eastern Expansion Program follows up on our successful 2025 campaign, where shallow, thick zones of high-grade mineralization were encountered in at least three northwest oriented structures that appear to be splays off the Pittsburg-Monarch fault, historically recognized as one of the main structural controls for the entire district. Permitting initiatives towards our proposed exploration decline and test mine area are progressing expeditiously behind the scenes, with our Phase-2 hydrology program nearing completion."







Drillhole Location Map (Proposed 2026 Drillholes)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC and core samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

Core is delivered to the Company's logging facility in Tonopah, Nevada where geologists and technicians log the core and prepare sample intervals and lab sample instructions completed for each core hole. The core boxes are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. The core is cut using core saws and personnel at AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada according to the Company's instructions delivered with each core hole.

All samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 10th to 15th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West Project, situated in the historic "Queen of the Silver Camps" in a jurisdiction consistently ranked as one of the top mining regions globally. The Company is backstopped by a veteran board and technical team with a proven track record of discovering, financing, and building major precious metal mines in Nevada and globally. Blackrock is committed to establishing a secure, high-margin, domestic supply of silver and gold.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the composition and timing of completion of the Company's drill programs at Tonopah West and the anticipated objectives and results therefrom; the proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk-sample extraction at Tonopah West and the timing of completion thereof; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; the timing of completion of the Company's updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

