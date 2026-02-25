DIU Artan Special Forces Unit Conducts Offensive Operation Near Stepnohirsk In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The intelligence press service reported this.

“Special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have carried out a series of successful offensive actions and continue active combat operations in the area of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region,” the statement said.

It is noted that during the operation, in conditions of complex logistics and constant attempts by the enemy to hold their positions using " clear assaults," Artan fighters, in cooperation with other units of the DIU's Department of Active Operations and the Defense Forces, regained control of critical positions and significantly improved the tactical situation on the specified section of the front.

According to the DIU, within the framework of the mission, the Russian army's advanced assault groups were destroyed, enemy manpower and equipment concentration points were hit, and dozens of occupiers were eliminated.

An essential part of the special operation was cutting off key enemy logistics routes by establishing fire control over them. Strikes on the logistics and communication nodes of the Russian occupiers currently make it impossible for them to mount assaults in the specified sector, the press service emphasized.

"These active measures were carried out in close cooperation with other units of the Active Operations Department of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They made it possible to create a stable foothold for further clearing of the settlement and the final defeat of the enemy,“ the press service quoted Artan commander Viktor Torkotiuk, call sign”Titan," as saying.

According to him, the goal of the Ukrainian defenders remains to prevent the enemy from breaking through to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

Russians shell Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and attack with drones, one person wounded

The operation is ongoing. According to Titan, the effectiveness of the offensive near Stepnohirsk is due to the high level of coordination among the components involved in the mission: Assault groups are working with UCAVs, artillery, and other firepower.

As reported by Ukrinform, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said that Russian troops are regrouping their assault units in the area of the village of Stepnohirsk and preparing to resume active combat operations.