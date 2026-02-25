King Receives WHO Director General

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II held a meeting with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, during which they discussed health priorities at the national and regional levels.During the meeting, held at Basman Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty expressed Jordan's readiness to expand cooperation with WHO, in service of national health objectives, and to enhance mechanisms for responding to health challenges.The King expressed appreciation for WHO's support to a number of health programmes in Jordan.The meeting also covered regional developments, with His Majesty stressing the need to enhance international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza without restrictions.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour attended the meeting.