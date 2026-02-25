Crestline Expands Its Executive Management Team With The Appointment Of Maggie Moran As Senior Vice President Of Sales & Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President & CEO oftoday announced the expansion of the company's executive management team with the addition of Maggie Moran as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Maggie brings more than 30 years of dynamic and visionary hospitality experience, driving results across luxury, lifestyle, full-service, resort, and select-service brands.

“Maggie's significant success in leading multi-brand portfolios, consistently exceeding revenue expectations, and enhancing forecasting, topline growth, and team engagement across all brand tiers will make her a valuable addition to our team,” said Carroll.“Crestline's diverse portfolio is recognized for excellence in managing all major hotel brands, as well as independent lifestyle properties. Maggie's experience, along with her shared vision for Crestline's strong culture of achieving exceptional performance through a strong sales infrastructure with high-impact leaders, brings a new depth of leadership to our team as we embark on our 26th year as a leading hospitality management company,” added Carroll.

Maggie Moran joins Crestline from Vision Hospitality Group, where she was Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Before that, she was Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Atrium Hospitality. Maggie's career also includes leadership roles at Marriott International at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Throughout her career, she has received numerous awards and recognitions, including three Leadership Excellence Awards from Marriott International as well as three Elite Awards from Atrium Hospitality.

Maggie Moran, SVP of Sales & Marketing, Crestline Hotels & Resorts



