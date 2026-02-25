RNA-Based Therapeutics & Vaccines Market Is Projected To Reach USD 2.32 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.50% During 20252032, Driven By The Rapid Expansion Of Mrna Platform Applications: Analystview Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emerging modalities such as self-amplifying and circular RNA, expanding oncology and rare-disease applications, and scalable manufacturing are creating high-growth investment avenues, supported by partnerships and faster regulatory pathways. The report offers detailed analysis by Product Type, RNA Technology, Indication, End User, and country & region, along with comprehensive competitive insights and market share of top players, helping stakeholders identify key revenue opportunities. San Francisco, USA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RNA-based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market USD 1,285.10 million in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 2,320.54 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2025 to 2032. This steady growth is driven by increasing clinical success, rising investments in advanced biologics, and the expanding application of RNA platforms across multiple therapeutic areas. RNA technologies are rapidly emerging as one of the most transformative pillars of modern healthcare. By leveraging the body's natural cellular machinery, these therapies enable direct control over gene expression and protein production, offering a highly precise and flexible treatment approach compared to conventional small-molecule and protein-based drugs. The strong commercial validation of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated research activity and industry confidence, opening new avenues in infectious diseases, oncology, rare genetic disorders, and personalized medicine, thereby positioning RNA-based therapeutics as a long-term growth engine for the biopharmaceutical sector. Request a free snapshot of the report @ RNA-BASED THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES MARKET KEY PLAYERS- KEY PLAYERS

Translate Bio, Inc. Others Understanding RNA-Based Therapeutics RNA-based therapeutics encompass a wide range of modalities designed to influence cellular activity:

Messenger RNA (mRNA): Delivers instructions for cells to produce specific proteins, including antigens for vaccine development.



Small Interfering RNA (siRNA): Silences specific genes, blocking the production of disease-causing proteins.



Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs): Bind to RNA molecules to modify their function or prevent translation into proteins.

Self-Amplifying RNA (saRNA): Amplifies protein production from a smaller initial RNA dose, increasing efficacy and reducing treatment costs.

This variety enables precision targeting of diseases that were previously difficult or impossible to treat with conventional methods, from rare genetic disorders to aggressive cancers. Key Market Drivers Breakthroughs in Vaccine Development

The success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has translated into a new wave of next-generation RNA vaccine innovations, significantly accelerating industry momentum. In 2024–2025, Moderna's combined COVID-19 and influenza mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1083) reported strong late-stage clinical results, demonstrating the feasibility of single-shot, multi-disease respiratory protection. Similarly, mRNA-based RSV vaccines have advanced into regulatory review and launch phases for older adults, validating the platform beyond pandemic use. In oncology, personalized mRNA cancer vaccines-such as Moderna and Merck's individualized neoantigen therapy for melanoma-have shown improved recurrence-free survival in Phase 3-progressing studies, marking a major step toward commercial cancer vaccines. At the same time, self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines have entered human trials, offering comparable immune responses at significantly lower doses, thereby reducing manufacturing costs and improving global access. These developments highlight faster design cycles, scalable production, and multi-indication potential, reinforcing RNA technology as the foundation for future rapid-response and precision vaccines. Applications Across Therapeutic Areas

Therapeutic Area Key Diseases How RNA Technology is Used Latest Developments / Clinical Momentum Infectious Diseases COVID-19, Influenza, RSV, Zika, CMV, emerging pathogens mRNA vaccines encode viral antigens to trigger a rapid immune response; the platform allows quick strain updates Combination respiratory mRNA vaccines (COVID-19 + Flu), RSV mRNA vaccines nearing commercialization, rapid-response pandemic pipelines Cancer Melanoma, NSCLC, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer Personalized mRNA vaccines train the immune system against tumor-specific neoantigens; RNA is also used for immune modulation Individualized cancer vaccines in late-stage trials are showing improved recurrence-free survival; expansion into multiple solid tumors Genetic Disorders Spinal muscular atrophy, Huntington's disease, DMD, ATTR amyloidosis siRNA & antisense oligonucleotides silence or correct faulty gene expression Expanding approvals for liver-targeted siRNA therapies; broader pipeline for CNS and rare diseases Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases Hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and obesity RNA therapies reduce disease-causing protein production (e.g., PCSK9 silencing) for a long-duration effect Long-acting gene-silencing therapies enabling infrequent dosing and improved patient adherence Neurological Disorders Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS Antisense and siRNA modulate toxic protein expression in the CNS Advancing delivery technologies enabling blood–brain barrier targeting and durable gene regulation

Market Segmentation

Segment Sub-Segments By Product Type RNA Therapeutics, RNA Vaccines By RNA Technology mRNA, siRNA, Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASO), microRNA (miRNA), Other RNA Technologies By Indication Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic / Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Indications By End User Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs / CMOs, Other End Users

Regional Market Dynamics

North America – Revenue Leader with Strong Clinical and Funding Base



North America leads the market, supported by the presence of major RNA innovators and robust funding. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested over USD 47 billion in medical research in 2023, a significant portion directed toward genomics and advanced biologics. The region also accounts for the highest number of active mRNA and gene-silencing clinical trials globally (ClinicalTrials), along with established large-scale manufacturing capacity. High healthcare spending-over 16% of GDP in the U.S. (CMS)-continues to accelerate adoption of next-generation RNA therapeutics, particularly in oncology and rare diseases.

Asia-Pacific – Fastest Growth Driven by Biotech Investments and Manufacturing Scale



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to strong policy support and expanding biotech infrastructure. China's healthcare expenditure exceeded USD 1.2 trillion (National Health Commission), with dedicated funding for mRNA and nucleic-acid drug development, while Japan and South Korea are investing in domestic mRNA production platforms for pandemic preparedness. India's biotechnology sector reached USD 80+ billion in 2022 (DBT/BIRAC), supporting vaccine R&D and contract manufacturing. Large patient pools, cost-efficient production, and rising clinical trial activity are accelerating regional market expansion.

Future Outlook

The outlook for RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines remains highly robust, supported by rapid platform diversification, manufacturing scale-up, and deeper clinical validation across multiple disease areas. The next phase of growth is being shaped by self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) and circular RNA technologies, which enable lower-dose, longer-lasting expression and improved stability, significantly enhancing commercial viability and global distribution potential. At the same time, AI-driven sequence design and in-silico antigen selection are shortening development timelines and improving target precision, particularly for personalized cancer vaccines and rare genetic disorders.

The market is also expanding beyond infectious diseases into cardiometabolic, autoimmune, and central nervous system therapies, driven by advances in lipid nanoparticle and tissue-targeted delivery systems. Increasing regulatory familiarity with mRNA platforms, along with growing investments in regional manufacturing hubs for pandemic preparedness, is expected to accelerate product approvals and market access.

