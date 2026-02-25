403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Rebuffs Iran Invasion Plans Amid U.S. Military Buildup
(MENAFN) Ankara has moved swiftly to quash media speculation that it is preparing to breach Iranian territory under the cover of a potential US military strike, firmly rejecting the claims as unfounded.
Türkiye consistently upholds the "territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring countries, and takes all necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders," the country's Directorate of Communications declared in an official statement issued Wednesday.
Authorities called on the public to disregard unverified reports circulating in the media, urging citizens to place their trust exclusively in communications from official government sources.
Ankara further reinforced its stance against armed conflict, reiterating its opposition to any military resolution to the escalating standoff and reaffirming its commitment to exhausting every available diplomatic channel to defuse rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The denial comes as the United States accelerates its military posture in the region, deploying additional warplanes and the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Mediterranean Sea. The naval reinforcements join an already substantial military presence positioned in proximity to Iran, even as nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain ongoing.
The convergence of military buildup and diplomatic outreach has placed regional powers on high alert, with Türkiye — a NATO member bordering both Iran and key conflict zones — under mounting scrutiny over its strategic intentions.
Türkiye consistently upholds the "territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring countries, and takes all necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders," the country's Directorate of Communications declared in an official statement issued Wednesday.
Authorities called on the public to disregard unverified reports circulating in the media, urging citizens to place their trust exclusively in communications from official government sources.
Ankara further reinforced its stance against armed conflict, reiterating its opposition to any military resolution to the escalating standoff and reaffirming its commitment to exhausting every available diplomatic channel to defuse rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The denial comes as the United States accelerates its military posture in the region, deploying additional warplanes and the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Mediterranean Sea. The naval reinforcements join an already substantial military presence positioned in proximity to Iran, even as nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain ongoing.
The convergence of military buildup and diplomatic outreach has placed regional powers on high alert, with Türkiye — a NATO member bordering both Iran and key conflict zones — under mounting scrutiny over its strategic intentions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment