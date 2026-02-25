Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's SOCAR And Samsung E&A Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

2026-02-25 05:05:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Samsung E&A Co. Ltd., the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Hong Namkoong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung E&A Co., Ltd., we discussed the energy partnership and opportunities to expand cooperation. Within the framework of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SOCAR and Samsung E&A. The document envisages exploring prospects for cooperation to improve the efficiency of energy assets, localize production, establish a regional industrial center, develop human capital, and advance decarbonization.

Executing the agreement is crucial for incorporating local companies into global value chains," the minister added.

