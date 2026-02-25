Azerbaijan's SOCAR And Samsung E&A Sign Memorandum Of Understanding
"During the meeting with Hong Namkoong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung E&A Co., Ltd., we discussed the energy partnership and opportunities to expand cooperation. Within the framework of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SOCAR and Samsung E&A. The document envisages exploring prospects for cooperation to improve the efficiency of energy assets, localize production, establish a regional industrial center, develop human capital, and advance decarbonization.
Executing the agreement is crucial for incorporating local companies into global value chains," the minister added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment