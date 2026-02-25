Explosions Occur Near Airfields And Oil Depots In Crimea Yesterday Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

“The main targets (of the attack) were the village of Hvardiiske (airfield or oil depot - unknown), the State District Power Plant (GRES) district in Simferopol, an oil depot, and the Tavria TPP in Strohanivka (probably, not yet confirmed),” the post said.

It is noted that explosions were heard in the area of the Kacha and Belbek airfields, and a glow was visible in the Hvardiiske area.

Russians intensifying pressure, attempting infiltration near Riznykivka, Holubivka in Donetsk region

As reported, the Defense Forces struck the area in Crimea where the Russian missile division, armed with Bastion missile systems, is concentrated.