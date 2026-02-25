California Tragedy: Who Is Avtar Singh? Missing Sikh Man Found Dead Near Lake In Mistaken Identity Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tracy resident Avtar Singh, a devoted member of the Sikh community who was reported missing at around 8:50 pm on February 17, was fatally attacked and abandoned by the roadside in a disturbing case of mistaken identity in California, police said.

His disappearance came to light after his wife found their three six-month-old children alone but unharmed at their home, nearly a 35-minute drive from Modesto.

Singh's abduction 'not a random act': San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies on Friday afternoon from the Napa County Sheriff's Office discovered a body near Lake Berryessa, about two hours from Tracy. Few details have emerged about the motive behind the abduction and killing, but Patrick Withrow of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office stated the well-loved husband and father was not the intended target of his captors.

“From our investigation so far, it appears that the person that was taken is unrelated to the person that they were actually trying to find there and take,” KCRA3 quoted Withrow as saying.

While stating that Singh's kidnapping“was not a random act”, Withrow added,“They were targeted after another individual for a specific reason and we're hoping that reason comes to light.”

Surveillance video showed Singh being forced into a white SUV by three abductors at around 2:30 pm near the Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash, where he along with his wife and children resided, according to the sheriff. The footage indicated that he tried to resist but was ultimately subdued by the unidentified suspects and driven away.

The reason behind the attack and the true target of the suspects remain unknown. Investigator Supervisor J. Hovda from the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office told the Daily Mail that his official cause of death has not yet been established.

According to Patrick Withrow, Singh's death is being treated as a homicide. Singh is being remembered as a dedicated volunteer and worker at the Sikh temple who was willing to do almost anything for his community.

Who is Avtar Singh?

Deep Singh, spokesperson and secretary of the Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash, told the Daily Mail that Avtar Singh, 57, had been a“sincere and hardworking” individual. He explained that for about 23 years Singh had served primarily as the head cook at the temple, but noted that his contributions went far beyond that role, describing him as someone capable of handling many responsibilities.

He also mentioned that the temple community had recently celebrated the birth of Singh's children, who had been born prematurely and required a lengthy stay in the hospital.

Deep stated,“When they got here, it was a big gathering. It was a big celebration. He was happy, mom was happy, and the community was happy”, adding,“We're not gonna be able to repair her loss”.

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe has been set up to support his widow and their three children.

The page describes Singh as a humble and quietly dedicated person whose caring nature made others feel like family. It also notes that his spirit of service, sincerity, and strong faith had a meaningful impact on many people, and that his loss has left a deep void in the community.