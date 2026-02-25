Scindia Issues Show-Cause Notice To BSNL Director Over Protocol Row

Scindia Slams 'Unacceptable' Conduct

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday expressed shock over the recent reports suggesting that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Director Vivek Banzal's visit to Prayagraj had allegedly seen an extensive retinue of officers deployed for his protocol. Addressing reporters, Scindia emphasised that the Director's alleged actions were improper, violated established rules and traditions, and are completely unacceptable. He informed that a show-cause notice has already been issued to Banzal, giving him seven days to respond. Appropriate action will be taken based on his explanation.

"I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. We cannot behave like this, it is 21st century. It is shocking. A show-cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action," said Scindia.

Government Condemns Protocol Violation

Meanwhile, the government has taken serious note of the alleged actions of BSNL Director Vivek Banzal, which appear to be in clear violation of established rules, protocols, and long-standing administrative traditions. Such conduct is improper, unacceptable, and highly condemnable. Maintaining institutional discipline and adherence to protocol is of utmost importance in public service. Any deviation from these standards undermines the integrity of governance and will not be tolerated. The Government views this matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure that due process is followed and that such behaviour will not be overlooked or treated lightly.

Details of the Prayagraj Visit Protocol

The Director was scheduled to visit Prayagraj on February 25. According to reports, in preparation, the Prayagraj DGM office issued a protocol notification on February 19, outlining duties for nearly 50 officers and staff members. (ANI)

