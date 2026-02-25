Congress's Deepender Hooda Slams Haryana Govt Over MGNREGA, BPL Cards

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday lashed out at the state government over the alleged dismantling of MGNREGA schemes and cancellation of 14 lakh BPL cards, asserting that the opposition has a constitutional right to protest. The senior leader of the Indian National Congress said that raising such issues is not only the opposition's right but also the people's democratic and constitutional right.

"When disagreements arise, such as the dismantling of MGNREGA schemes and the government's cancellation of 14 lakh BPL cards, we are going to protest these issues. Protesting on such issues is the opposition's right in a democracy, the people's right, and our constitutional right," he said. Earlier today, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee staged a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" under the banner of MNREGA Bachao Sangharsh, aimed at protesting against unemployment, worsening law and order, and alleged anti-people policies of the state government. Organisers have called on party workers, supporters and the public to join the demonstration to raise their democratic voice against issues including the recent changes to the rural employment guarantee scheme and other governance concerns.

Allegations of Suppression

Targeting the authorities in Haryana, Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that permission for protests was being denied in an unprecedented manner. Reiterating the party's stand, Hooda asserted that the protest would go ahead despite the restrictions. "To date, I have never seen a denial of permission for a protest by issuing notices in this manner...This is the first time I have seen notices issued stating that protests will not be allowed. Police have visited the homes of many of our leaders and workers, telling them they cannot come. They have been placed under house arrest. This is unacceptable. We will protest, we will protest vigorously, we will protest for the rights of the people.," he added.

On the protest, Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat said, "The BJP is trying to intimidate us. They don't know the history of the Congress party. We are inspired by the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi. We are not afraid...We are the leaders who believe in struggle and we are fighting on the streets..."

Police Prohibit Gatherings

The Chandigarh Police issued a public notice prohibiting protests and gatherings at places other than the designated venue, as the Haryana Congress demonstration over the issue of MGNREGA today. According to the notice issued by the Station House Officer, Police Station North, Chandigarh, Rally Ground in Sector-25 has been designated as the only approved venue for processions, rallies, dharnas and public gatherings in the city.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, by the District Magistrate, states that assembly of five or more persons for the purpose of protest, rally, strike or public speeches is prohibited at all places in the Union Territory except the designated ground. The notice was posted outside the Haryana Congress office in Chandigarh. (ANI)

