Vikasit Bharat: Guaranteed Rural Employment Increased To 125 Days

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, who is on a two-day visit to Majuli, participated in a special discussion titled 'Vikasit Bharat Mission-Guarantee for Rojgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-GRAM G)' held at the conference hall of the Integrated District Commissioner's Office on Wednesday.

Addressing the programme, Paswan said, "The Central government has initiated key reforms in rural employment schemes under the 'Vikasit Bharat' initiative to strengthen transparency and increase guaranteed employment, ensuring greater benefits for rural workers."

Guaranteed Employment Increased to 125 Days

Speaking at an awareness programme in Majuli, the Minister announced that the "earlier provision of 100 days of guaranteed employment has now been increased to 125 days, creating additional livelihood opportunities for rural labourers."

Provisions for Agricultural Season

He also stated that special measures have been introduced to address labour shortages during the agricultural season. "The government has made provisions to temporarily suspend certain works for up to 60 days, allowing workers to engage in agricultural activities and local rural work. This will benefit both farmers and labourers while creating additional employment opportunities," Paswan said.

Ensuring Timely Wages and Financial Commitment

Emphasising timely wage payments, the Minister said that "if wages are not paid within 15 days, workers will be entitled to receive their wages along with interest and unemployment allowance as per the rules."

Highlighting the financial commitment, Paswan said that "the Centre and State governments together have allocated around ₹1.5 lakh crore for rural development under the scheme. He added that the initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a strong rural India, where nearly 70 per cent of the country's population resides."

Enhancing Transparency and Fair Wages

Paswan further informed that workers are currently receiving a daily wage of ₹256, which has been linked to the Labour Index Price to ensure automatic revisions in line with inflation.

To enhance transparency and prevent irregularities, the government has introduced mandatory KYC verification for workers before registration. "This will ensure that wages are directly credited to workers' bank accounts, eliminating the possibility of fraud or leakages," he said.

Public Awareness Initiatives

The Minister added that "awareness programmes are being conducted in Majuli and other villages to inform people about the new provisions and ensure that more rural workers can benefit from the scheme."

