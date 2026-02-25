Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Sec. Gen. Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Days


2026-02-25 05:00:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Al-Budaiwi, extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to the government and Kuwaiti people on the occasion of the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi praised the pioneering developmental and civilizational achievements attained by Kuwait, which embody the robustness of its national institutions and the steadfastness of its approach based on wisdom and insight.
He expressed great pride in the pivotal role played by Kuwait in supporting and enhancing the march of joint Gulf action, as well as its valued efforts in strengthening the bonds of solidarity and integration among GCC states.
Al-Budaiwi noted that these efforts contribute to serving the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations and solidifying the foundations of security and stability in the Gulf region and the world.
He concluded his statement by wishing Kuwait sustained security, stability, and prosperity and for it to achieve under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

