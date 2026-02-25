403
US Forces Korea Apologizes Following Yellow Sea Drill Incident
(MENAFN) The head of US Forces Korea expressed regret after a recent US air exercise led to a protest from South Korea, following a rare encounter with Chinese fighter jets over the Yellow Sea, according to reports.
Gen. Xavier Brunson acknowledged that while South Korea had been informed about the drill, the nation’s top defense officials were not briefed in time. He conveyed his comments during a phone call with South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back after Seoul filed a formal protest.
“Gen. Xavier Brunson spoke directly with the Minister of National Defense to reiterate that notification had been provided to the Republic of Korea side and expressed regret that (the minister) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were not briefed in time,” US Forces Korea said in a statement.
The statement added: “U.S. Forces Korea conducts regular training to maintain the highest level of readiness and ensure it can fulfill its mission. We don't make apologies for maintaining readiness.”
The incident involved a brief standoff between US and Chinese fighter jets during a drill with 10 F-16s. The aircraft reportedly entered an area between the air defense identification zones of South Korea and China, prompting Chinese jets to respond. No clashes occurred.
Defense Minister Ahn later lodged a complaint with Brunson, citing insufficient prior communication about the exercise. South Korea currently hosts roughly 28,500 US troops under the bilateral defense treaty with Washington.
