G7 Leaders Pledge "Unwavering Support" for Ukraine
(MENAFN) World leaders from the G7 bloc have jointly declared their steadfast commitment to Ukraine as the brutal conflict with Russia enters its fourth year, pledging both financial muscle and diplomatic backing in a united show of solidarity.
"On the fourth anniversary of the Russian further invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we, the leaders of the G7, reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence," read a joint statement issued by the heads of government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.
The communiqué extended backing to US President Donald Trump's push toward ending the conflict, with leaders voicing support for his "efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions." The statement noted that Europe has "a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners."
However, the bloc was unambiguous about the limits of outside intervention, stressing that "only Ukraine and Russia, working together in good faith negotiations, can reach a peace agreement."
Beyond diplomacy, the G7 outlined concrete humanitarian measures, highlighting the delivery of over 2,500 generators alongside critical energy infrastructure to sustain Ukraine through the winter months. The bloc also announced that fresh pledges exceeding half a billion euros had been committed to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
Nuclear security also featured prominently on the agenda, with leaders vowing to raise funds for the restoration of the Chornobyl containment arch while championing efforts demanding the "immediate, safe and unconditional return of Ukrainian children" to their families — a direct response to what Kyiv and Western governments have condemned as forced deportations by Moscow.
