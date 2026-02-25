Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 45 Cents To USD 68.85 Pb


2026-02-25 04:45:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 45 cents to reach 68.85 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 68.40 pb the previous day, reported the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
In global markets, the price of Brent crude went up 72 cents to reach USD 70.77 per barrel, and the West Texas Intermediate dopped 68 cents to reach USD 65.63 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN25022026000071011013ID1110786939



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search