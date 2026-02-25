403
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 45 Cents To USD 68.85 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 45 cents to reach 68.85 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 68.40 pb the previous day, reported the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
In global markets, the price of Brent crude went up 72 cents to reach USD 70.77 per barrel, and the West Texas Intermediate dopped 68 cents to reach USD 65.63 pb. (end)
