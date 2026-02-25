Pacquiao Vows To End Mayweather's Perfect Record In Rematch

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao prepare for their professional rematch at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September, the Filipino icon says he is confident of ending the American's perfect record.

The fight marks Mayweather's return from retirement and will be the first professional boxing match held at the Sphere.

Mayweather, who holds a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts, defeated Pacquiao in their 2015 encounter dubbed the "Fight of the Century."

That bout generated a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and a $72 million live gate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result," Mayweather said in a statement.

Pacquiao, whose record stands at 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts, expressed confidence he would hand Mayweather his first professional loss.

"I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him," the Filipino fighter said.

The clash will be the first-ever professional boxing match to take place at Sphere, a venue primarily used for concerts and films which opened in 2023 and features an immersive 160,000-square-foot wraparound screen on its curved interior walls.

It will be shown globally on Netflix, which boasts some 325 million subscribers.

The streamer has recently increased its sports offerings, with a super middleweight clash between Terence Crawford and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in Las Vegas last September viewed by 41 million people.

It also aired divisive fights pitting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul against a 58-year-old Tyson in November 2024, and versus Anthony Joshua last December.

Both were criticized for proving to be lackluster contests, but drew enormous global attention.

Nicknamed "Money", former multi-weight world champion Mayweather was once the world's highest-paid athlete. His last professional bout took place in 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor.

The 48-year-old American has long been a controversial figure, often criticised for an overly defensive style, and accused by some of dodging the most dangerous opponents simply to embellish his record.

Mayweather has also spent time in prison for one of a string of domestic violence incidents.

Pacquaio known at home as "The National Fist" and more broadly as "PacMan," is an eight-division world champion.

He is beloved in the Philippines for his rags-to-riches story, having dropped out of high school at 14, selling donuts on the roadside and working as a grocery stacker.

Pacquaio, having already served as a Philippines senator from 2016, retired for a four-year period from 2021 in which he tried and failed to win the country's top political office.

The diminutive southpaw came out of retirement last year. He was held to a draw by Mario Barrios, putting his professional record at 62-8-3.

"As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines," said Pacquiao.

