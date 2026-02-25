BMC Unveils Rs 4,248 Crore Education Budget Focus On Holistic Learning, Digital Infra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday presented its education budget for the financial year 2026-27, proposing a total outlay of Rs 4,248.08 crore, an increase over the 2025-26 budget of Rs 3,674 crore.

The budget, presented by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Avinash Dhakne, marks a historic return to democratic processes, being the first in four years presented before an elected general body of corporators rather than an administrator.

The budget is divided into two primary streams to balance daily operations with long-term infrastructure. The total outlay is Rs 4,248.08 crore for overall education sector funding. The budget has estimated revenue expenditure of Rs 3,758.08 crore for salaries, maintenance, administrative costs and capital expenditure of Rs 490 crore for the construction of new schools and major upgrades.

Building on the success of last year's 'Mission SAMPURN', the BMC introduced Mission SAFAL (Strength, Activities, Futuristic, Ambitious, Learning). This initiative is designed to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by integrating co-curricular activities into the core academic structure. "Quality education is not a privilege, but a right for every child in Mumbai. With Mission SAFAL, we are bridging the gap between traditional learning and futuristic skills," stated Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

The budget has given a massive digital push, which includes the distribution of 19,317 tablets to Class 9 students (Rs 21.83 crore) and the expansion of astronomical laboratories to 40 additional schools. In a first-of-its-kind move, Rs 11.08 crore each has been allocated for primary and secondary sections to provide cyber literacy training to 20,000 students through the National Forensic Sciences University.

To promote arts, Rs 1.35 crore has been set aside for musical instruments, including harmoniums, tablas, and synthesisers.

Further, to make education accessible and safe, BMC has earmarked Rs 42 crore for the installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras across all school premises.

A provision of Rs 5 crore was made to transform school libraries into modern hubs with competitive exam materials.

Students scoring above 90 per cent in Class 10 (across all boards) will receive financial assistance of Rs 25,000. The budget continues the free BEST bus travel scheme for students using 'Chalo Cards', with an allocation of Rs 8.70 crore.

According to BMC, 57 out of 72 ongoing school construction and repair works are likely to be completed by March 2026, ensuring better facilities for the upcoming academic session.