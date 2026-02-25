UAE Car Dealers Offer Up To Dh66,000 Benefits, Free Insurance To New Buyers In Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 11:56 AM UPDATED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 12:31 PM



By: Hind Aldah



Car distributors in the UAE have announced massive discounts during Ramadan, offering zero down payments, free insurance, and benefits up to Dh66,000 for buyers.

While car dealerships offer deals year-round, Ramadan seems to be the time when the best deals arrive. The limited-time nature of the promotions, coupled with bundled finance options, often translates into more comprehensive packages for buyers.

According to Mohammed Farouk, manager of CRM & digital channels at Galadari Automobiles, distributor of Masda, Jaecoo, Lynk & Co, and others, Ramadan remains a key promotional period.

“Other strong offers are seen during Eid, UAE National Day, and year-end clearance campaigns, which emphasise deeper discounts. But Ramadan offers tend to focus more on value and affordability,” he said.

Typical benefits include zero down payment and low monthly instalments, free insurance and registration, and extended warranty and service packages.

From a pricing perspective, vehicles are not necessarily subject to heavier price cuts during Ramadan compared to other peak sales periods. Instead, Farouk explained that the focus shifts toward enhancing affordability through bundled benefits and flexible financing structures rather than simply reducing sticker prices.

Dh30,000 in savings

Al Ghandi Auto, dealer of Chevrolet and GMC in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Cadillac in the UAE, has rolled out Ramadan offers across its portfolio. Chevrolet models are available with savings of up to Dh30,000, along with gift vouchers valued at up to Dh10,000, depending on the model and trim.

GMC vehicles are being offered with savings of up to Dh26,000 and gift vouchers of up to Dh10,000 on selected models. The campaign also includes electric options within the group's lineup.

Within the luxury segment, Cadillac is extending benefits of up to Dh66,000 on select Escalade trims, which include insurance, a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, and additional ownership perks such as service and roadside assistance packages.

The brand's electric models (OPTIQ and LYRIQ) are being offered with one year of complimentary charging and insurance, alongside savings on selected trims, while other SUV and sedan models are also part of the Ramadan campaign with varying discounts.

Shopping early

Mitsubishi Motors, distributed by Al Habtoor Motors, is extending its Ramadan offers across all of its car ranges. They include flexible financing options, five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, insurance rates, and service contracts tailored to ownership needs.

“Shopping early during Ramadan allows consumers to benefit from its wider model availability and greater selection,” Nassib Nassar, Marketing Director & Customer Relationship Manager of Al Habtoor Motors, told Khaleej Times. He added that while Mitsubishi has offers throughout the year, Ramadan is a“particularly special time” for customers to take advantage of carefully curated packages and added-value benefits.

SUVs and family-oriented models (ones that seat more people) typically see strong demand in Ramadan, Nassar added.

For its Pajero SUV lineup, the company launched a special Ramadan offer of a Dh3,000 monthly payment, excluding the five per cent VAT. This is in conjunction with a 45 per cent discount on parts and a 15 per cent discount on labour work.

Pre-owned cars, free EV charging

Some car distributors are also offering promotions on their pre-owned cars in addition to new models.

Al Masaood Automobiles, distributor for Infiniti in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, is selling the QX80 and QX60 models with discounts of up to Dh50,000 and monthly instalments starting at Dh2,570.

Its QX55 and QX50 models are also available with discounts of up to Dh40,000, with monthly instalments starting from Dh1,870.

Nissan and Renault, also distributed by Al Masaood in the aforementioned regions, have flexible finance options and increased aftersales value. The Ramadan savings extend across key models in the Nissan line-up, savings of up to Dh14,500 on the Altima, Dh8,500 on the Kicks, Dh6,500 on the Magnite, Dh20,000 on the Patrol, Dh16,000 on the X-Trail, Dh14,000 on the X-Terra, and Dh25,000 on the Pathfinder.

For the Nissan lineup, finance rates start from 1.99 per cent and a six-month deferred payment option, meaning customers can begin repayments six months after purchasing a car.

For Renault cars, customers can benefit from up to five years' zero per cent finance, five years' warranty, and five years' roadside assistance.

Moreover, the automobile distributor will offer customers visiting its service centres vouchers with a 20 per cent discount on labour and 40 per cent off parts.



