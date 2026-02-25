UAE Authority Shuts Down 12 Unlicenced Domestic Worker Recruitment Agencies

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 12:46 PM UPDATED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 12:54 PM



By: Laraib Anwer



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The authority revealed it had also detected 300 violations committed by 57 domestic worker recruitment offices throughout the country in 2025Add as a preferredsource on Google

UAE announced the closure of 12 unlicenced agencies involved in the recruitment of domestic workers on Wednesday, February 25.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said these cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution in collaboration with the Economic Development Departments across the country.

It issued a reminder that it will not tolerate offices that violate legal or administrative regulations, and reaffirmed the readiness of its field and smart inspection systems in addressing violations with firmness and transparency.

Meanwhile, customers have been urged to report any negative practices by recruitment offices through designated digital platforms or by calling 80084, in order for prompt legal action to be taken.

Customers have also been advised to contact the call centre at 600590000 to verify the credibility of entities promoting domestic workers on social media.

Earlier this month, the UAE said it had closed 230 social media accounts during 2025 for promoting unlicenced domestic worker recruitment services.

These accounts were closed after it was found that the owners had not obtained necessary licences from the ministry and were not affiliated with any licensed recruitment offices authorised to practise recruiting this category of workers.

This act is a clear violation of the Domestic Workers Law, which can lead to legal consequences and negative outcomes that affect employers dealing with unlicensed domestic worker recruitment office.



