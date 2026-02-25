AL Sydbank Delivers Strong First Financial Statements
Company Announcement No 07/2026
| Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank
|25 February 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank delivers strong first financial statements
In connection with Company Announcement No 6/2026, in which AL Sydbank's annual report was released, please find attached ESEF document.
Additional information:
Investor relations: Jørn Adam Møller, CFO, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Media: Kristine Racina, Press Officer, tel +45 21 26 34 71
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachments
SM 07 UK
AL_Sydbank-2025-12-31-da (2)
