Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AL Sydbank Delivers Strong First Financial Statements


2026-02-25 04:16:26
Company Announcement No 07/2026
Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank

25 February 2026

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank delivers strong first financial statements

In connection with Company Announcement No 6/2026, in which AL Sydbank's annual report was released, please find attached ESEF document.

Additional information:
Investor relations: Jørn Adam Møller, CFO, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Media: Kristine Racina, Press Officer, tel +45 21 26 34 71

Yours sincerely


AL Sydbank A/S

Attachments

  • SM 07 UK
  • AL_Sydbank-2025-12-31-da (2)

