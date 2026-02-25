Sri Lanka President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

President of Sri Lanka H E Anura Kumara Dissanayake received the credentials of H E Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Sri Lanka. The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka, along with His Highness's wishes for his continued health and happiness, and for the government and people of Sri Lanka continued progress and prosperity. For his part, the President of Sri Lanka entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and growth.

