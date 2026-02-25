Aspetar's 'Healthy Ramadan' Campaign Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar has launched a series of initiatives under the 16th edition of its annual Ramadan campaign,“Healthy Ramadan”, as part of the hospital's ongoing efforts to enhance health and fitness awareness throughout the holy month. The yearly campaign aims to provide the community with reliable, science-based information in an engaging and accessible manner.

As part of the annual campaign led by the Marketing Department, Aspetar is sharing a series of daily awareness posts and evidence-based tips from Aspetar experts across local media and social media platforms. These posts address important scientific questions in a simple and accessible style throughout the month.

Director of Communications and Marketing at Aspetar Khalid Al-Naama said:“This year's Ramadan campaign reflects Aspetar's unwavering commitment to serving the community by delivering credible, science-based content that's accessible to the public and athletes alike. We have diversified the campaign to include an updated and user-friendly scientific guide, a Ramadan meal plan, and innovative educational content shared via media and social channels. This variety ensures that accurate information reaches all audiences, from the public to recreational and professional athletes, reaffirming Aspetar's leadership as a global source of trusted health and sports knowledge.”

As part of this year's campaign, Aspetar has unveiled an updated version of its evidence-based practical guide designed to support athletes and physically active adults during Ramadan. This updated and simplified guide helps the sports community maintain performance, recovery, and overall well-being throughout the fasting period, drawing on the latest scientific research.

The guide is part of Aspetar's ongoing commitment to supporting the sporting community during the holy month and promoting a culture of balanced and healthy performance.

It covers four key topics, nutrition, hydration, sleep, and training strategies for active adults, based on the latest scientific evidence. Aspetar researchers developed the guide, which was reviewed by leading international experts in Ramadan research to ensure the highest standards of scientific accuracy. The full guide is available on the Aspetar website.

The guide emphasises the need for a balanced intake of essential nutrients during non-fasting hours to ensure adequate energy for training and recovery. It also underscores the importance of hydration as a crucial factor for performance, particularly for athletes.

Aspetar's guide explains that both pre- and post-iftar training offer benefits, though with different considerations. It also provides specific recommendations on sleep management, noting that athletes experience an average reduction of 60–88 minutes of sleep per day during Ramadan, making proper sleep planning critical.

Additionally, the guide warns against what it calls the“Majlis trap”, social gatherings where people may overconsume fried foods, desserts, and sugary beverages.