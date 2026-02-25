Iforex Lists On The London Stock Exchange

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--iFOREX proudly marks a major milestone with its official listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker IFRX, at a valuation of £43.3 million. This landmark achievement represents a significant step forward in iFOREX's journey toward becoming a global fintech market leader, bringing fresh innovation and expanded opportunities directly to retail traders.

For almost 30 years, iFOREX's commitment to innovation and disciplined risk management has driven consistent profitability, underpinned by its proprietary technology. By combining advanced trading technology with exceptional customer service, the company continues to meet the evolving needs of modern traders in a dynamic market environment.

Through its proprietary online and mobile platforms, iFOREX offers retail clients access to more than 870 financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. The company sets the standard by anticipating market trends and continuously enhancing its services to deliver a reliable, innovative, and empowering trading experience worldwide.

Listing on the London Stock Exchange positions iFOREX to accelerate its growth trajectory and expand its international footprint. This milestone strengthens the company's market presence and reinforces its commitment to global expansion, ongoing platform innovation, and the delivery of sustainable long‐term value for clients and shareholders.

Itai Sadeh, CEO, commented:“Admission onto the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange marks a proud moment for iFOREX as we accelerate our vision to become a global fintech market leader. With a clear strategy, proprietary technology, and a robust platform focused on international expansion, we are well placed to embrace the opportunities ahead and deliver long-term sustainable value for our clients and shareholders.”

