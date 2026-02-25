Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Interior Meets Saudi Ambassador


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Interior HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the security fields, in addition to discussing several issues of joint interest and the scope for expanding bilateral cooperation between the two sides.

Gulf Times

