Diplomats Congratulate Kuwait On Independence, Liberation Anniversaries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Ambassadors and diplomats from friendly countries accredited to Kuwait extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the National Days.
In separate statements Wednesday, they underscored the depth of bilateral ties and their commitment to advancing strategic partnerships across various fields.
US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Steven Butler said the occasions mark pivotal milestones in Kuwait's modern history, noting the US-led coalition, involving around 700,000 American troops, helped liberate Kuwait in 1991.
He said defense cooperation born of Operation Desert Storm has evolved to include advanced training programs and modern technologies, alongside expanding economic, investment and educational ties.
Russian Ambassador Vladimir Zheltov conveyed sincere congratulations, highlighting the special symbolism of this year's celebrations coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan and praising Kuwait's national unity.
Chinese Ambassador Yang Xin extended warm greetings, noting the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Kuwait and affirming continued progress in strategic cooperation and major projects.
French Ambassador Olivier Gauvin said Kuwait's liberation marked a defining moment in bilateral relations, recalling France's participation in the international coalition and subsequent demining efforts.
Turkish Ambassador Tuba Sonmez said the anniversaries symbolize Kuwaiti unity and resilience, recalling Turkiye's early support in 1990 and affirming growing strategic partnership and economic cooperation.
Mongolian Ambassador Sergelen Purev expressed pride in bilateral ties, noting Mongolia's early condemnation of the 1990 invasion and highlighting expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, aviation and tourism. (end)
