ACB Sleuths Arrest Patwari Red-Handed While Accepting Rs 50,000 Bribe In Dholpur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 25 (IANS) Acting on the directions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Headquarters, Jaipur, the Anti-Corruption Bureau Outpost in Dholpur has arrested Birendra Kumar Sharma, a Patwari of Patwar Halka Basai Samanta, Tehsil Basai Samanta, District Dholpur, while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant.

Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Govind Gupta, informed that a complaint was received at the Anti-Corruption Bureau Outpost, Dholpur, alleging that the complainant's father had executed a registered transfer of Khasra Nos. 244, 249, and 476 under Account No. 141 in favour of the complainant on 06.01.2026.

Despite the lawful registry, the accused Patwari, Birendra Kumar Sharma, was allegedly harassing the complainant and demanding Rs 50,000 for processing and recording the name transfer (mutation) in the revenue records.

After discreet verification of the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau found the allegations to be prima facie substantiated.

Acting under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Dr. Rameshwar Singh, a trap operation was organised on 25.02.2026. The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau Outpost Dholpur, Gyan Chand, along with his team.

During the trap proceedings, the accused Patwari Birendra Kumar Sharma was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. The tainted money was recovered from the window of the accused's room at the time of the operation.

Necessary legal formalities were completed on the spot by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The accused Patwari, Birendra Kumar Sharma, is being interrogated under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police, ACB, Smita Srivastava.

A case is being registered against the accused Patwari under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway by the agency.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau reiterates its commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in public administration and urges citizens to report instances of corruption to it immediately on being asked for bribes.