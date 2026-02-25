Host Cities Express Caution About Security Concerns For FIFA World Cup: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) With just over three months until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, officials from host cities -- USA, Canada and Mexico -- say security planning has fallen dangerously behind schedule, raising fears of major disruptions when the tournament begins on June 11.

During testimony before the United States House Homeland Security Committee, local representatives cited two key setbacks: a freeze on federal security funding and poor coordination between federal and local authorities, the West Australian reports.

The funding concerns stem from a decision by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to scale back operations to what it called“bare-minimum, life-saving operations” amid the federal government shutdown. As a result, nearly USD 900 million allocated for World Cup security has been put on hold, the report stated.

The suspended funds include USD 625 million previously designated for host cities to manage large-scale security operations aimed at protecting players, fans and infrastructure. An additional USD 250 million had been earmarked for host states to improve their ability to monitor and counter drone activity.

Mike Sena, president of the National Fusion Centre Association, told lawmakers the delay has left cities scrambling.“I feel that if we'd been having this conversation two years ago, we'd be in better shape but today, as we're approaching these games, we're nowhere near the capability we need,” he said.

In Miami, organisers say the financial uncertainty is already affecting planning. Ray Martinez, chief operating officer of the Miami World Cup Host Committee, warned that time is running out.

“We're 107 days out from the tournament but, more importantly, we're about 70-something days out from starting to build the Fan Fest,” he said.

Miami has applied for USD 70 million in federal assistance. Without confirmation by the end of March, Martinez said events will begin to be cut.

“These decisions have to be made. Without receiving this money, it could be catastrophic for our planning and coordination,” he added.

Elsewhere, officials in Foxborough, Massachusetts, have suggested they may withdraw from hosting seven scheduled matches at Gillette Stadium if funding is not restored. Kansas City authorities have also flagged staffing shortages. Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mabin told the hearing that his department lacks the personnel needed to meet the city's security demands and that federal support is essential to hiring additional officers.

The expanded 48-team tournament will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Opening matches are set for Mexico on June 11, with the United States playing its first game a day later in Los Angeles. Australia will open their campaign in Vancouver before facing the United States on June 20 at Lumen Field in Seattle. Australia will then complete their group stage fixtures against Paraguay at Levi's Stadium on June 26.

With the countdown underway, city officials warn that unless funding and coordination issues are resolved quickly, the world's biggest football tournament could face serious logistical and security challenges.