Pentagon Chief Says He Will Discover Alongside Public If Aliens Exist
(MENAFN) US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that he will discover alongside the public whether his department holds records confirming the existence of aliens.
The announcement follows a presidential executive order directing the Pentagon to release “any and all other information connected” with unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), as stated by reports. Hegseth told journalists that the directive was not “on my bingo card at all” and warned that the information would not be released immediately.
Asked whether he believes aliens exist, the secretary replied, “We’ll see. I get to do the review and find out along with you.”
The executive order came shortly after a podcast in which former President Barack Obama expressed his belief in extraterrestrial life but clarified that the US government does not have any aliens in custody. “There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” Obama said. Trump claimed that Obama’s comments revealed classified information and cited strong public interest as the reason for ordering the disclosure.
Authorities have been documenting UFO and UAP sightings for decades, and the Pentagon currently operates the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office to investigate these incidents. To date, no official confirmation of non-human intelligence has been issued.
