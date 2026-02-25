Reckless Driving Video Shows Nagpur Woman Killed By Overspeeding Car (WATCH)

A speeding car allegedly driven recklessly hit a scooter and then struck a pedestrian in Ranapratap Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Pedestrian Bhagyashree Kathiwan, 61, died after being taken to hospital, while scooter rider Simran Mane, 19, is stable.

A speeding car allegedly driven recklessly hit a scooter and then struck a pedestrian in Ranapratap Nagar on Saturday evening, leaving a 61-year-old woman dead and a 19-year-old injured. Police have booked the driver for non-bailable culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

The crash took place around 6 pm on the road connecting Radhemangal Hall to Swaroop Nagar, near Vijaya Hospital, within the jurisdiction of the local police station, according to a report by The Times of India.

Police said 19-year-old Simran Mane was riding a scooter when a speeding car rammed her vehicle from behind. She fell on the road and suffered injuries.

The car driver allegedly did not stop. The vehicle went out of control, hit pedestrian Bhagyashree Kathiwan (61) and then crashed into an electric pole and a distribution panel (DP) box.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

It was only after hitting the pole that the car eventually stopped and the driver came out.

Kathiwan, a resident of Deendayal Nagar, sustained severe injuries. She was taken to Viveka Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Mane received treatment for her injuries and is reported to be stable.

Police rounded up the driver, identified as Harsh Palewar, soon after the crash. Officers said they are verifying his exact role in the incident.

Based on Mane's complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 281, 105, 125(B), and 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Police said Sections 105 and 125(B) of the BNS relate to causing death by a rash or negligent act amounting to culpable homicide and carry non-bailable punishment.

Investigation underway

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area and recording statements of eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events and responsibility.