Malviya Nagar Racial Abuse: Couple Held For Harassing Arunachal Women

Arrests Made, SC/ST Act Invoked

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the alleged accused and her husband have been arrested in connection with the alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

According to the police, the investigation is now being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the probe is being closely supervised by senior officials. The Delhi Police further informed that during the course of the investigation, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material available on record.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Assures Strict Action

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that his office has been in constant touch with the victims and the Delhi Police since day one, asserting that strict legal action will be taken against the accused stated that arrests have been made in the case and emphasised that any instance of misconduct against people from the Northeast in the national capital is taken seriously by the authorities.

"Regarding the recent incident involving three Arunachal girls in Malviya Nagar, my own office staff has been in touch with the three Arunachal girls, and we've been in touch with the Delhi Police since day one. If any incident occurs in Delhi with anyone from the Northeast, we take immediate action. In this incident in Malviya Nagar, the police took action. I've been following up personally, and arrests have been made. We will take strict legal action and teach a lesson that people from the Northeast should not be treated badly," he said.

Details of the FIR and Incident

Earlier, the case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-Eastern region, police said. The FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, 2026, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat. As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below. This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation when the residents of the lower flat, identified as the accused, went upstairs to confront the tenants. The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported.

