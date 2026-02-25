Karnataka SHOCKER! Hubballi Bank Manager Accused Of Assault, Forcing Woman Employee To Drink Poison

A private bank manager in Karnataka's Hubballi has been accused of forcing employee Hasinabegam to drink poison, leading to her death after two days of treatment at KIMS Hospital. Her family alleges he sexually exploited and assaulted her.

The victim, Hasinabegam, fought for her life for two days at KIMS Hospital but did not survive. She was originally from Mulagund and worked as housekeeping staff at a private bank in the city.

The main accused is bank manager Shyam Sundar. According to the family's complaint, he used his position to get Hasinabegam the job and then sexually exploited her. They claim the abuse continued over a period of time.

Hasinabegam had moved to Hubballi seven years ago with her husband and children. Her family alleges that two days before her death, the manager came to her house. They claim he sexually assaulted her, forced her to drink poison, and fled the scene.

Police register case and begin probe

Police from the local station in Hubballi have registered a complaint and are investigating the allegations. Officers are examining the circumstances of the incident and verifying the claims made by the family.