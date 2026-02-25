Shikhar Dhawan's Ex-Wife Ordered To Return Part Of Settlement Money Delhi Court Flags Coercion, Trickery

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife has been ordered to return approximately AU $894,397 ( ₹5.7 crore) to the cricketer by Patiala House Court's Family Court in New Delhi.

This includes AU $812,397.50 received as an interim property settlement from the Berwick property and AU $82,000 retained from the sale of another property in Clyde North, an ANI report said.

Flagging threats, extortion, trickery and fraudulent action, the court has ordered Ayesha Mukherjee, an Australian fitness influencer, to return a part of the interim property settlement from the sale of an Australian property to the cricketer.

According to an ANI report, the court said the documents executed by Dhawan, which culminated in the financial settlement with his estranged wife, were null and void.

The court also directed that interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum be paid on these amounts from the date of filing of the suit until full payment is made.

The court held that the orders passed by an Australian Family Court in the matrimonial dispute will not be binding on Dhawan in India. It set aside the foreign court's rulings concerning property settlement, stating that they cannot be enforced against him within the country.