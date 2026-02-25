Mezcal Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Mezcal Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 2.8 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 8.2%.

The mezcal market is segmented based on product, production method, distribution channel, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The añejo mezcal segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market due to rising disposable incomes and increasing imports.

Consumers globally are increasingly shifting toward artisanal, small-batch, and heritage alcoholic beverages. Mexico is expected to dominate the Latin American region, as it is the only country legally authorized to produce mezcal under Denomination of Origin regulations.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

The contents of the report are as follows:

By Product



Joven Mezcal Añejo Mezcal

By Production Method



Ancestral Mezcal Artisanal Mezcal

By Distribution Channel



On-premise Off-premise

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

