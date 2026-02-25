MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Inspiration Completes Name Change to Inspiration Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Inspiration Mining Corp. (CSE: ISP) (OTCID: ISPNF) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") confirms that it will commence trading under its new name, Inspiration Mining Corp.,on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on February 26, 2026. The ticker symbol "ISP" will remain the same.

The new CUSIP number will be 45791Q100 and new ISIN number will be CA45791Q1000.

Charles Desjardins, CEO and President of Inspiration comments, "Having the name now aligned with the focus of the Company makes perfect sense. Ramp Metals Inc. has just started drilling on trend with our copper/gold project (see map below) and we expect to be drilling shortly as well. Very exciting times ahead for Inspiration's shareholders."







Figure 1: Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North and West properties relative to the property of Ramp Metals, along with the interpreted massive sulphide and gold trends in the district.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold and base metal properties. The Company's flagship assets, Rottenstone North and Rottenstone West, position it as one of the largest landholders in one of Canada's newest and most exciting gold-copper VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) discovery corridors. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ ( ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

CEO, President and Director

Phone: 604-808-3156

Email: ...gy

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).







