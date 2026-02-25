MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) EdgeTI Appoints Rear Adm. William E. Chase III (U.S. Navy, Ret.) to Industry Advisory Council

February 25, 2026 3:01 AM EST | Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.



EdgeTI welcomes its eighth advisor as the Company Deepens Focus on Defense Technology Sector with its Digital Twin Platforms. Cyber and Information Warfare Leader Brings Decades of Joint Force Expertise in Defending Mission-Critical Networks and Modernizing Defense Operations.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital twin platform and decision intelligence software for defense and mission-critical operations, today announced the appointment of Rear Admiral William E. Chase III, U.S. Navy (Ret.), to its Industry Advisory Council.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Rear Adm. Chase is a nationally recognized authority in cybersecurity, information warfare, and command-and-control operations, with more than 33 years of distinguished service advancing cyber mission readiness across the U.S. Navy and Joint Force. His appointment strengthens edgeTI's strategic advisory depth as the Company expands its defense technology platforms supporting operational resilience, real-time situational intelligence, and multi-domain modernization.

"Rear Admiral Chase brings a rare combination of operational cyber leadership, strategic defense policy expertise, and command-level experience securing global networks at scale," said Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of edgeTI. "His perspective will be invaluable as edgeTI continues to deliver real-time digital twin and decision intelligence solutions for the world's most demanding mission environments."

During his career, Rear Adm. Chase served as Deputy Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN), where he led defensive cyberspace operations and helped safeguard one of the largest enterprise networks in the world. His career includes command of Task Force 1010 and the Naval Network Warfare Command, as well as service as Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of Defense, shaping Department-wide cyber strategy and the protection of critical defense technologies. Rear Adm. Chase is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and holds a Master of Science in Information Technology from Carnegie Mellon University.

Following his retirement in 2023, Rear Adm. Chase founded Chase C2, where he advises defense and mission-critical organizations on cybersecurity strategy, resilient network operations, and secure command-and-control modernization.

"I am honored to join edgeTI's Industry Advisory Council at a time when operational intelligence, cyber resilience, and real-time decision advantage are foundational to national security," said Rear Adm. Chase. "edgeTI's approach to dynamic digital twins and mission-driven orchestration represents a powerful advancement for defense and complex operations."

About EDGE TOTAL INTELLIGENCE INC

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate decisively with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments. Its edgeCoreTM Digital Twin and industry-specific platforms dynamically and cost-effectively unite data, applications, third-party services, business models, AI, automation, and domain expertise to orchestrate real-time actions and drive targeted outcomes-enabling faster, more effective decisions across continually evolving defense, business, and lifecycle operations.

Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i)

Website:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Twitter:

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "Potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.