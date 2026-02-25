Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Begins Geological Exploration Operations In Afghanistan

2026-02-25 03:05:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Uzbek Overseas Geology Company has begun implementing a geological exploration project in Afghanistan, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining and Geology.

According to the ministry, exploration activities are being carried out at the Muhammad-Jandagar, Shamar, and Ahmadobod blocks. The work is focused on identifying hydrocarbon resources as well as iron and copper deposits.

The official launch ceremony was held in the presence of Balkh Province Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs Mawlawi Nurul Hoda Abu Idris and the company's Director General Khayitboy Omonov. The company obtained the relevant exploration license following negotiations with the Afghan side.

The project is being implemented under a cooperation agreement previously signed between the Ministry of Mining and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation in the geological and mining sectors.

Trend News Agency

