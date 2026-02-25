Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmen Parliament Speaker Meets Georgian PM To View Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to discuss strengthening Turkmen-Georgian cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting, particular attention was given to interparliamentary cooperation, regarded as a key driver for enhancing bilateral political dialogue and developing interstate relations.

The participants also underscored the importance of engagement and strengthened ties within international organizations.

Both sides noted that regular meetings play a crucial role in fostering cooperation, maintaining open dialogue, and building a solid foundation for the further development of mutually beneficial relations.

The talks concluded with a shared commitment to expanding cooperation based on trust and mutual respect.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and Georgia formalized an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation. The document followed a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her official visit to Tbilisi.

