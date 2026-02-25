Turkmen Parliament Speaker Meets Georgian PM To View Bilateral Ties
During the meeting, particular attention was given to interparliamentary cooperation, regarded as a key driver for enhancing bilateral political dialogue and developing interstate relations.
The participants also underscored the importance of engagement and strengthened ties within international organizations.
Both sides noted that regular meetings play a crucial role in fostering cooperation, maintaining open dialogue, and building a solid foundation for the further development of mutually beneficial relations.
The talks concluded with a shared commitment to expanding cooperation based on trust and mutual respect.
Earlier, Turkmenistan and Georgia formalized an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation. The document followed a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her official visit to Tbilisi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment