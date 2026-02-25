Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eastern Military Zone Thwarts Balloon-Based Drug Smuggling Attempts


2026-02-25 03:04:56
Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone has foiled two attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotics into the Kingdom using electronically guided balloons, the Jordan Armed Forces said Wednesday.
Border Guard units detected the launches through surveillance and monitoring operations and intercepted the balloons, bringing down their payloads inside Jordanian territory in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.
The seized materials were transferred to the relevant authorities for legal action, the statement added.

