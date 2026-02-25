Government Highlights Teacher Support Measures On Arab Teacher's Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) -- Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah underscored the strategic role of teachers in national development and outlined a package of support measures aimed at strengthening the profession, marking Arab Teacher's Day on Feb. 25.In a message to educators, Mahafzah said teachers remain the cornerstone of the education system and a key driver of social and economic progress, stressing that improving education outcomes begins with investing in teachers and enhancing their professional stability and status.He said the government has implemented a series of initiatives to support educators, including the allocation of subsidized land for housing, faster disbursement of emergency loans, expanded grants and university scholarships for teachers' children, and increased quotas for the teachers' Hajj delegation.The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to expand professional training and improve school infrastructure, describing the measures as part of a continuous strategy to strengthen the teaching profession and improve the quality of education.Mahafzah reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to working in partnership with educators to advance the education sector and support the development of future generations in Jordan.